Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Indian journalist gets bail in ex-minister’s defamation suit

NEW DELHI (AP) — A journalist sued for defamation after accusing former Indian minister and veteran news editor M.J. Akbar of sexual harassment has been granted bail in a New Delhi court.

The court Monday set the next hearing in Akbar’s criminal case against Priya Ramani for April 10.

Akbar sued Ramani last October when she identified him on Twitter as the unnamed editor that she had described in a piece published in Vogue in 2017. In the piece, she said the editor had come onto her in a Mumbai hotel room where she’d met him for a job interview.

Akbar resigned as India’s junior foreign minister last year amid accusations by 20 women of sexual harassment during his previous career as one of the country’s most prominent news editors.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Suspected club shooter arrested after multi-state crime spree
Covering Colorado

Suspected club shooter arrested after multi-state crime spree

11:32 pm
Suspect in Deja Vu Showgirls shooting apprehended, linked to multi-state crime spree
Covering Colorado

Suspect in Deja Vu Showgirls shooting apprehended, linked to multi-state crime spree

7:24 pm
Iceland to keep hunting up to 2,130 whales over 5 years
News

Iceland to keep hunting up to 2,130 whales over 5 years

7:22 pm
Suspected club shooter arrested after multi-state crime spree
Covering Colorado

Suspected club shooter arrested after multi-state crime spree

Suspect in Deja Vu Showgirls shooting apprehended, linked to multi-state crime spree
Covering Colorado

Suspect in Deja Vu Showgirls shooting apprehended, linked to multi-state crime spree

Iceland to keep hunting up to 2,130 whales over 5 years
News

Iceland to keep hunting up to 2,130 whales over 5 years

Scroll to top
Skip to content