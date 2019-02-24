In Chinese border city, locals hope North Korea opens up

DANDONG, China (AP) — When a green-and-yellow train carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rolled slowly over a bridge into the Chinese city of Dandong late Saturday, few locals took notice.

Over the past few decades, North Korea has receded into irrelevance as the contrast with China has grown starker and starker. Many Chinese now regard North Korea as a curious relic of the past, and Dandong does a roaring trade in tourism centered on China’s neighbor across the water.

But some in this border city of over 2 million expect that if North Korea opens up, they will be among the first to benefit.