Hanoi children hope to give Kim old-style comradely welcome

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Children at a kindergarten in Hanoi, some in Korean traditional dress, have been practicing singing and dancing, hoping to show off their talents to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un when he comes to town this week for his second summit with President Donald Trump.

Elsewhere in the Vietnam-Korea Friendship Kindergarten, students have been assembling picture montages on maps of Vietnam and the Koreas, while in another classroom, children were coloring in Vietnamese and North Korean flags with which they hope to greet Kim.

Ngo Thi Minh Ha, the school’s rector, said, “We really want for Mr. Kim Jong Un, the great leader of the Korean people, to visit our school.”