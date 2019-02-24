EU, Arab leaders in first summit focus on security, migrants

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Leaders from European Union and Arab League countries are holding their first-ever summit, meeting in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh to discuss migration, security and business deals.

Under tight security, the leaders are likely Sunday to commit to tackle conflicts in Syria and Yemen or stalled Middle East peace efforts, while papering over major differences about how to resolve them or who might be responsible.

Amid this public display of unity, just drafting a summit statement has proved a trying affair. EU-Arab League foreign ministers failed to agree earlier this month on a text after Hungary objected to the section on migration.

Europe’s migration challenge is at the heart of the two-day meeting, being held under the slogan “Investing in Stability.”