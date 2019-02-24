Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Egypt rejects UN criticism of trials for hanged convicts

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt has rejected criticism from a U.N. human rights body about a recent spike in executions allegedly involving confessions made under torture, saying Cairo categorically rejects any infringement into the affairs of its judiciary.

In a Sunday statement, the foreign affairs ministry said the nine death sentences carried out Wednesday of alleged Islamists followed “fair and transparent trials.” The nine were found guilty of taking part in a 2015 bombing that killed the country’s top prosecutor, Hisham Barakat.

U.N. Human Rights Office spokesman Rupert Colville told reporters Friday that Egyptian authorities should take all measures needed to guarantee due process and investigate allegations of torture. Colville said that judges had ignored accounts of torture to extract confessions.

A total of 15 people have been executed in Egypt this year.

Associated Press

