Consumer goods companies preparing for climate change impact

BERLIN (AP) — Companies behind some of the best-known consumer products are beginning to factor climate change into their business equation.

A report published Monday by the non-profit group CDP found consumer goods firms such as AB InBev and Unilever are working to lower their carbon emissions, prepare for the effects of global warming and respond to growing environmental consciousness among customers.

The London-based group surveyed the 16 corporations because consumer goods account for about a third of all greenhouse gas emissions, giving them a key role in global efforts to keep warming below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) by the end of the century. Lead author Carole Ferguson said investors also increasingly want to know what business risk such companies face from global warming.

