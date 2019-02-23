Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Vietnam arrests 2 ex-ministers suspected of mismanagement

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnamese officials have arrested two former information ministers suspected of mismanaging state investment capital, as the authorities toughen their crackdown on corruption.

The Ministry of Public Security said on its website that the People’s Supreme Procuracy approved prosecution orders Saturday against Truong Minh Tuan, former minister of information and communications, and his predecessor Nguyen Bac Son for “violating regulations on management and use of state investment capital causing serious consequences,” and that police were speeding up their investigation into the case. The offense carries a jail sentence of up to 20 years.

Son was information minister from 2011 to 2016 and Tuan held the post from 2016 until last year, when he was fired for mismanagement at state-owned Mobifone, one of Vietnam’s biggest mobile phone operators.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Huge snowstorm hits El Paso County, slick and slushy conditions
Covering Colorado

Huge snowstorm hits El Paso County, slick and slushy conditions

11:06 pm
Isak Heartstone to return to Breckenridge
Colorado Living

Isak Heartstone to return to Breckenridge

10:28 pm
Colorado communities on Accident Alert due to snow
Covering Colorado

Colorado communities on Accident Alert due to snow

9:11 pm
Huge snowstorm hits El Paso County, slick and slushy conditions
Covering Colorado

Huge snowstorm hits El Paso County, slick and slushy conditions

Isak Heartstone to return to Breckenridge
Colorado Living

Isak Heartstone to return to Breckenridge

Colorado communities on Accident Alert due to snow
Covering Colorado

Colorado communities on Accident Alert due to snow

Scroll to top
Skip to content