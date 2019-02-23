Vietnam arrests 2 ex-ministers suspected of mismanagement

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnamese officials have arrested two former information ministers suspected of mismanaging state investment capital, as the authorities toughen their crackdown on corruption.

The Ministry of Public Security said on its website that the People’s Supreme Procuracy approved prosecution orders Saturday against Truong Minh Tuan, former minister of information and communications, and his predecessor Nguyen Bac Son for “violating regulations on management and use of state investment capital causing serious consequences,” and that police were speeding up their investigation into the case. The offense carries a jail sentence of up to 20 years.

Son was information minister from 2011 to 2016 and Tuan held the post from 2016 until last year, when he was fired for mismanagement at state-owned Mobifone, one of Vietnam’s biggest mobile phone operators.