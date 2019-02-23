Venezuela standoff turns deadly as troops block aid delivery

CUCUTA, Colombia (AP) — A U.S.-backed drive to deliver foreign aid to Venezuela met strong resistance as troops loyal to President Nicolas Maduro blocked the convoys at the border and fired tear gas on protesters in clashes that left two people dead and 300 injured.

As night fell Saturday, opposition leader Juan Guaido refrained from asking supporters to continue risking their lives trying to break through the government’s barricades at the Colombian and Brazilian borders. Instead, he said he would meet Vice President Mike Pence Monday in Bogota.

But he did make one last appeal to troops to let the aid in and urged the international community to keep “all options open” in the fight to oust Maduro.

Earlier, Maduro, who considers the aid part of a coup plot, broke diplomatic relations with Colombia.