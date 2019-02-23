Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

UN: Last year saw highest number of Afghan civilian deaths

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — More civilians were killed in Afghanistan last year than in any of the previous nine years of the increasingly bloody conflict, according to a U.N. report released Sunday.

The report blamed the spike in deaths on increased suicide bombings by the Islamic State group and stepped up aerial attacks by U.S.-led coalition forces.

In its annual report, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said 10,993 civilians were killed or wounded last year, the highest number since the international organization began tallying figures in 2009.

The report comes amid efforts to find a peaceful end to the 17-year war, which have accelerated since the appointment in September of U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who has since held several rounds of talks with the Taliban.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Folks deal with slick roads, piles of snow after overnight storm
Covering Colorado

Folks deal with slick roads, piles of snow after overnight storm

10:58 pm
Shuttle service deal finalized for Colorado’s Hanging Lake
Covering Colorado

Shuttle service deal finalized for Colorado’s Hanging Lake

7:40 pm
Wyoming district will open 1-student school next fall
News

Wyoming district will open 1-student school next fall

7:33 pm
Folks deal with slick roads, piles of snow after overnight storm
Covering Colorado

Folks deal with slick roads, piles of snow after overnight storm

Shuttle service deal finalized for Colorado’s Hanging Lake
Covering Colorado

Shuttle service deal finalized for Colorado’s Hanging Lake

Wyoming district will open 1-student school next fall
News

Wyoming district will open 1-student school next fall

Scroll to top
Skip to content