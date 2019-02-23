Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Sudan’s al-Bashir picks new premier amid shakeup, protests

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir has announced a new prime minister, a day after declaring a yearlong state of emergency amid protests calling for his resignation.

In a statement by his office Saturday, al-Bashir announced the appointment of Mohammed Tahir Ayala as prime minister, part of a major Cabinet reshuffle that disbanded the federal government and replaced all state governors with senior army officers.

Al-Bashir — who seized power in a 1989 coup— has also said that he will postpone pushing for constitutional amendments that would allow him to seek a third term in office.

Facing genocide charges, al-Bashir’s rule has been marred by civil wars and increasing street demonstrations. The latest wave of protests began in December over price hikes. A heavy security crackdown has left scores of protesters dead.

Associated Press

