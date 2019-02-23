Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Severely ill children left in limbo by Venezuela-US crisis

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Acosta thought his prayers had been answered when he was able to fly his son out of Venezuela, where hospitals lack basic supplies, to Spain for a needed bone marrow transplant.

That was until Acosta’s 12-year-old son Jesus, along with at least eight other severely ill children, became the unintended victims of U.S. sanctions against companies tied to the embattled government of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

The bills for Acosta and Jesus had been covered by a Houston-based charity funded by Venezuela’s state-run oil giant. But last week Acosta and the parents of eight other children receiving treatment in Barcelona got a letter from the foundation saying it could no longer support them due to fallout from the diplomatic crisis between Washington and Venezuela.

Huge snowstorm hits El Paso County, slick and slushy conditions
Covering Colorado

Huge snowstorm hits El Paso County, slick and slushy conditions

11:06 pm
Isak Heartstone to return to Breckenridge
Colorado Living

Isak Heartstone to return to Breckenridge

10:28 pm
Colorado communities on Accident Alert due to snow
Covering Colorado

Colorado communities on Accident Alert due to snow

9:11 pm
