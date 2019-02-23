Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Poland leader vows more social benefits ahead of elections

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s ruling party leader has pledged more social benefits for families with children as he opened the party’s campaign ahead of key elections this year.

Speaking at a party convention Saturday, Jaroslaw Kaczynski announced upgrading the generous social program of his right-wing Law and Justice party, which is enjoying the highest social backing ever since it won power in 2015.

But opinion polls show the party could lose to a united opposition in European Parliament elections in May and to the national parliament in the fall.

Poland’s most powerful politician, Kaczynski is also facing allegations of soliciting a bribe and unlawful participation in business negotiations.

He promised expanding family benefits to cover every child, abolishing tax for young employees and more payouts for retired people.

