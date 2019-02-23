Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Macron visits French farm fair amid rural anger, decline

PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron is visiting France’s biggest agriculture fair amid nationwide anger at government policies seen as favoring urban elites and neglecting the heartland.

Macron is trying to tackle the concerns head-on by spending all day Saturday at the Salon d’Agriculture in Paris, where farmers showcase their livestock, food and wines. He will give a speech on upcoming changes to European agricultural policy and then meet with dairy farmers, pork producers, vintners and others.

Many French farmers want more government help to face growing foreign competition.

Security is tight for Macron’s visit Saturday, which comes as yellow vest protesters plan anti-government protests around Paris and other cities for a 15th straight weekend. Macron was booed at last year’s farm fair over plans to ban a popular pesticide and trade deals.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Huge snowstorm hits El Paso County, slick and slushy conditions
Covering Colorado

Huge snowstorm hits El Paso County, slick and slushy conditions

11:06 pm
Isak Heartstone to return to Breckenridge
Colorado Living

Isak Heartstone to return to Breckenridge

10:28 pm
Colorado communities on Accident Alert due to snow
Covering Colorado

Colorado communities on Accident Alert due to snow

9:11 pm
Huge snowstorm hits El Paso County, slick and slushy conditions
Covering Colorado

Huge snowstorm hits El Paso County, slick and slushy conditions

Isak Heartstone to return to Breckenridge
Colorado Living

Isak Heartstone to return to Breckenridge

Colorado communities on Accident Alert due to snow
Covering Colorado

Colorado communities on Accident Alert due to snow

Scroll to top
Skip to content