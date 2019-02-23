Japan’s emperor marks 30th year of reign at Tokyo ceremony

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Emperor Akihito has attended a ceremony to mark the 30th year of his reign while calling for the country to embrace openness in a more globalized world.

The government-sponsored ceremony at the National Theater in Tokyo was attended by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Empress Michiko.

Akihito’s Heisei era will end when he abdicates April 30 in favor of his elder son, 59-year-old Crown Prince Naruhito, beginning a new, as yet unnamed era.

The 85-year-old emperor says: “Japan has long cultivated its own culture as an island nation. But now the world is becoming more globalized. I think it is now required for us to be more open to the outside world, to establish our own position with wisdom and to build relationships with other countries with sincerity.”