Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

India police arrest Kashmir activists amid rising tensions

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police have arrested at least 200 activists seeking the end of Indian rule in disputed Kashmir, escalating fears among already wary residents that a sweeping crackdown could touch off renewed anti-India protests and clashes.

The crackdown comes amid high tension between India and Pakistan following a suicide car bombing of a paramilitary convoy that killed 40 Indian soldiers on Feb. 14.

Police said Saturday that they went to neighborhoods overnight and rounded up the leaders and activists of mainly Jama’at-e-Islami, a political-religious group that espouses the right to self-determination for Kashmir, a Himalayan territory divided between India and Pakistan but claimed by both wholly.

Police gave no reason for the arrests.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Huge snowstorm hits El Paso County, slick and slushy conditions
Covering Colorado

Huge snowstorm hits El Paso County, slick and slushy conditions

11:06 pm
Isak Heartstone to return to Breckenridge
Colorado Living

Isak Heartstone to return to Breckenridge

10:28 pm
Colorado communities on Accident Alert due to snow
Covering Colorado

Colorado communities on Accident Alert due to snow

9:11 pm
Huge snowstorm hits El Paso County, slick and slushy conditions
Covering Colorado

Huge snowstorm hits El Paso County, slick and slushy conditions

Isak Heartstone to return to Breckenridge
Colorado Living

Isak Heartstone to return to Breckenridge

Colorado communities on Accident Alert due to snow
Covering Colorado

Colorado communities on Accident Alert due to snow

Scroll to top
Skip to content