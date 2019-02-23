Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Hanoi summit nightmare scenario: Bad deals and little change

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — The nightmare scenario heading into the second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un isn’t so much “fire and fury” and millions dead.

Rather, some experts fear the meeting could result in an ill-considered deal that allows North Korea to get everything it wants while giving up very little.

There’s little argument that just sitting down together again in the same room this week in Hanoi is a positive sign. But with the stakes so high, a growing chorus of experts highlight a particular risk: That Trump, burned by criticism the results of his first meeting with Kim were too vague, will ignore his more cautious aides and try to strike a deal that’s cobbled together on the fly with little preparatory work.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
2019 Polar Plunge in Pueblo raises money for Special Olympics
Covering Colorado

2019 Polar Plunge in Pueblo raises money for Special Olympics

5:57 pm
Crews respond to structure fire in Canon City
Covering Colorado

Crews respond to structure fire in Canon City

5:23 pm
Hundreds quarantined at Aurora ICE facility
Covering Colorado

Hundreds quarantined at Aurora ICE facility

5:07 pm
2019 Polar Plunge in Pueblo raises money for Special Olympics
Covering Colorado

2019 Polar Plunge in Pueblo raises money for Special Olympics

Crews respond to structure fire in Canon City
Covering Colorado

Crews respond to structure fire in Canon City

Hundreds quarantined at Aurora ICE facility
Covering Colorado

Hundreds quarantined at Aurora ICE facility

Scroll to top
Skip to content