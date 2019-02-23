Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Austrian media: Avalanche hits near German border, rescue on

BERLIN (AP) — Local media are reporting that an avalanche has likely buried several people in Austria near the German border.

German public broadcaster BR reported the avalanche hit Saturday and a rescue mission was underway in the Austrian town of Reutte.

BR reported that several roads were blocked off and emergency staff was flown in with helicopters. Firefighters, police and search dogs were also on the scene, looking for people buried in the snow.

Police in Reutte could not immediately be reached for comment.

Associated Press

