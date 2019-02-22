Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
UN court sets date for deciding Bosnian Serb leader’s appeal

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A United Nations court says it will deliver its judgment next month in former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic’s appeal of his convictions for genocide and other crimes for masterminding atrocities during the 1992-95 Bosnian war.

The International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals said Friday it plans to give its decision on March 20.

An international tribunal that heard cases from the Balkan wars of the early 1990s convicted Karadzic in March 2016 of persecution, extermination, deportation, murder and one of two genocide counts.

Prosecutors have appealed the acquittal by the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia on the other count of genocide.

Karadzic was indicted in 1995 and arrested in 2008. Judges sentenced him to 40 years in prison.

About 100,000 people died in the Bosnian war.

Associated Press

