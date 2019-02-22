Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Rights group urges Libyan forces to lift siege on civilians

CAIRO (AP) — An international rights group has urged Libyan strongman’s self-styled army to lift its siege inside an eastern Mediterranean city where civilians have been trapped.

Human Rights Watch said on Friday that over the past two weeks, Gen. Khalifa Hifter’s forces have been carrying out arbitrary arrests in Darna and laying siege on its Old City. It’s unclear how many civilians are trapped in the Old City.

Hifter’s Libyan National Army, with the backing of Egypt, has waged a campaign to take control of Darna since last May from the city’s Islamic militias known as the Shura Council of Darna Mujahedeen, until defeat.

Sarah Leah Whitson, Mideast chief at Human Rights Watch, urged Hifter’s army to “end the nightmare for any trapped civilians and account for the people in its custody.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Arrested Coast Guard officer allegedly had list of targets
News

Arrested Coast Guard officer allegedly had list of targets

11:15 pm
Violent felons released early; Is the justice system working? 
News5 Investigates

Violent felons released early; Is the justice system working? 

11:11 pm
50-percent of officer-involved shootings in Pueblo involved people currently on parole or probation
News5 Investigates

50-percent of officer-involved shootings in Pueblo involved people currently on parole or probation

11:10 pm
Arrested Coast Guard officer allegedly had list of targets
News

Arrested Coast Guard officer allegedly had list of targets

Violent felons released early; Is the justice system working? 
News5 Investigates

Violent felons released early; Is the justice system working? 

50-percent of officer-involved shootings in Pueblo involved people currently on parole or probation
News5 Investigates

50-percent of officer-involved shootings in Pueblo involved people currently on parole or probation

Scroll to top
Skip to content