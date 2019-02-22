Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Kenya court postpones ruling on anti-gay laws to May 24

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Kenyan court has postponed a ruling on whether to decriminalize same sex relationships.

Justice Chaacha Mwita of the High Court said Friday the ruling will not be made until May 24 because some judges had been busy.

The delay has disappointed several activists who went to the court for the landmark ruling.

“To say we are disappointed would be an understatement,” the National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission, which is among the petitioners in the case said in a tweet.

Activists argue that sections of the code are in breach of the constitution and deny basic rights by criminalizing consensual same-sex relations between adults.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Arrested Coast Guard officer allegedly had list of targets
News

Arrested Coast Guard officer allegedly had list of targets

11:15 pm
Violent felons released early; Is the justice system working? 
News5 Investigates

Violent felons released early; Is the justice system working? 

11:11 pm
50-percent of officer-involved shootings in Pueblo involved people currently on parole or probation
News5 Investigates

50-percent of officer-involved shootings in Pueblo involved people currently on parole or probation

11:10 pm
Arrested Coast Guard officer allegedly had list of targets
News

Arrested Coast Guard officer allegedly had list of targets

Violent felons released early; Is the justice system working? 
News5 Investigates

Violent felons released early; Is the justice system working? 

50-percent of officer-involved shootings in Pueblo involved people currently on parole or probation
News5 Investigates

50-percent of officer-involved shootings in Pueblo involved people currently on parole or probation

Scroll to top
Skip to content