In Nigeria, Boko Haram violence disenfranchises many voters

YOLA, Nigeria (AP) — Mariam Musa gestured with her hand toward her mouth, twisting her face to describe her main problem: not enough to eat or drink.

In the makeshift camp for Nigerians who have fled Boko Haram violence, the widow says that the upcoming presidential vote isn’t a topic of conversation because nearly all are more worried about putting food on the table.

Lacking voter cards or afraid to trek back to their home villages where armed extremists may lurk, most of the 1,200 people in Malkohi camp are unlikely to vote in Saturday’s presidential election.

But in some parts of the north, where an insurgency by the Islamic extremist group Boko Haram has killed more than 27,000 people and displaced millions, thousands likely won’t be able to participate in the election.