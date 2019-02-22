From bombers to Big Macs: Vietnam a lesson in reconciliation

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — The Vietnamese capital once trembled as waves of American bombers unleashed their payloads, but when Kim Jong Un arrives here for his summit with President Donald Trump he won’t find rancor toward a former enemy.

Instead the North Korean leader will get a glimpse at the potential rewards of reconciliation.

Despite the conflict’s savagery, what followed was a remarkable rapprochement between wartime foes and it took merely 20 years to restore full relations. Now some hope Vietnam will offer Kim a road map for his own detente with the U.S. and that the formerly besieged capital will be the site of a dramatic resolution to one of the last remaining Cold War conflicts.

While North Korea remains America’s sworn enemy, Vietnam is a burgeoning partner that buys U.S. weaponry.