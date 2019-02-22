Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
French national faces Myanmar court on drone flying charge

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) — A French national has appeared in court in Myanmar after being arrested two weeks ago for allegedly flying a drone close to the country’s vast parliament complex.

Arthur Desclaux faces a charge under the Illegal Export-Import Act and could be jailed for up to three years if convicted. He was driven into the court compound in the back of a police vehicle, past waiting media.

A French consular official told reporters outside the court Friday that Desclaux said he had been well-treated, but expressed disappointment that the 27-year-old was still kept in custody.

Frederic Inza says: “We regret he is still in prison. We were hoping for a rapid solution.’

The court in the capital Naypyitaw set its next hearing for Feb. 27, when witness testimony is expected to begin.

Associated Press

Associated Press

