As polls loom, Erdogan offers struggling Turks cheaper veg

ISTANBUL (AP) — The government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is offering cheaper vegetables to help people with soaring inflation and as he looks to shore up support for local elections next month.

The government has set up dozens of stalls in at least six cities where produce is sold at almost half price compared with regular markets.

The move targets poorer families who have typically voted for Erdogan and are now struggling with inflation. The cost of goods like food has jumped by about a third after turmoil in financial markets last year over Erdogan’s policies caused the national currency to slump.