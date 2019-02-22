Aid showdown: Venezuela opposition prepares to deliver goods

CUCUTA, Colombia (AP) — Venezuelans frustrated over their nation’s crippling food and medical shortages are expected to join opposition leaders Saturday in a potentially risky push to deliver international aid that Nicolas Maduro has refused to accept into the country.

The opposition is calling on masses of Venezuelans to help trucks carrying the nearly 200 metric tons of humanitarian assistance delivered largely by the United States over the last two weeks across several border bridges in Colombia.

Once the trucks reach the border they’ll face a crucial test: Whether the military standing guard on the other side will let them through.

“We think it’s going to enter,” opposition leader David Smolansky said in the lead up to the push.