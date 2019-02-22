Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

1 killed, 2 wounded in explosion in Nepalese capital

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Police say one person was killed and two others wounded in an explosion outside a telecommunications company in the Nepalese capital.

The victims Friday night were passing by the main entrance of the Ncell mobile network operator company on the southern edge of Kathmandu when the blast happened.

The explosion startled the neighborhood and shattered windows in nearby buildings.

Police have detained six people for questioning. No one has claimed responsibility.

The company is mostly owned by Malaysia-based Axiata Group Berhad.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado communities on Accident Alert due to snow
Covering Colorado

Colorado communities on Accident Alert due to snow

9:11 pm
Pres. Trump nominates Kelly Craft for U.N. post
News

Pres. Trump nominates Kelly Craft for U.N. post

8:59 pm
Pres. Trump downplays upcoming Mueller report
News

Pres. Trump downplays upcoming Mueller report

8:46 pm
Colorado communities on Accident Alert due to snow
Covering Colorado

Colorado communities on Accident Alert due to snow

Pres. Trump nominates Kelly Craft for U.N. post
News

Pres. Trump nominates Kelly Craft for U.N. post

Pres. Trump downplays upcoming Mueller report
News

Pres. Trump downplays upcoming Mueller report

Scroll to top
Skip to content