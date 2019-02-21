Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Swedish teen leads Belgian students on 7th climate march

BRUSSELS (AP) — Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg is joining Belgian students who are skipping classes for the seventh Thursday in a row to march through Brussels to draw more attention to fighting climate change.

The 16-year-old Thunberg first addressed a European Union conference, chiding adults for their inaction in the face of such climatic global dangers. She said youngsters are being forced to skip school and protest because adults are not addressing climate issues quickly enough.

She told the European Economic and Social Committee plenary session that “we are school striking because we have done our homework” on the dangers facing the Earth.

Thunberg has become her generation’s voice on climate change after inspiring students around the world to go on strike to express their anger and angst over global warming.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett turns himself in to Chicago police
News

‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett turns himself in to Chicago police

5:10 am
NBC News: Mueller report could be released as soon as next week
News

NBC News: Mueller report could be released as soon as next week

4:56 am
Kenney’s witness role explains plea deal leniency, lawyer says
News

Kenney’s witness role explains plea deal leniency, lawyer says

10:51 pm
‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett turns himself in to Chicago police
News

‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett turns himself in to Chicago police

NBC News: Mueller report could be released as soon as next week
News

NBC News: Mueller report could be released as soon as next week

Kenney’s witness role explains plea deal leniency, lawyer says
News

Kenney’s witness role explains plea deal leniency, lawyer says

Scroll to top
Skip to content