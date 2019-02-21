Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Olympic organizers in Paris want breakdancing on program

PARIS (AP) — The organizers of the 2024 Paris Olympics want to add breakdancing to the games, which would be a first for the dance sport that came from the streets of New York.

Also on Paris’ wish-list of events it wants to add to the program are climbing, surfing and skateboarding.

Paris’ selection of invited events was announced Thursday by Tony Estanguet, the head of the organizing committee.

The final decision on which events make the cut will be made by the International Olympic Committee after the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Climbing, surfing and skateboarding are already slated for the program in Tokyo.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett turns himself in to Chicago police
News

‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett turns himself in to Chicago police

5:10 am
NBC News: Mueller report could be released as soon as next week
News

NBC News: Mueller report could be released as soon as next week

4:56 am
Kenney’s witness role explains plea deal leniency, lawyer says
News

Kenney’s witness role explains plea deal leniency, lawyer says

10:51 pm
‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett turns himself in to Chicago police
News

‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett turns himself in to Chicago police

NBC News: Mueller report could be released as soon as next week
News

NBC News: Mueller report could be released as soon as next week

Kenney’s witness role explains plea deal leniency, lawyer says
News

Kenney’s witness role explains plea deal leniency, lawyer says

Scroll to top
Skip to content