Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Greek authorities rescue 21 migrants adrift off usual route

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they have rescued 21 migrants found adrift in a small boat in a section of the northeastern Aegean Sea off the usual illegal immigration route.

The migrants were located Thursday between the island of Samothraki and the northeastern port of Alexandroupoli, after Greek authorities received an emergency call reporting their boat was in trouble.

Most migrants entering Greece illegally by sea from Turkey prefer the much shorter crossing to the eastern Aegean Sea islands, and the longer, northern route is rarely used.

Also Thursday, police in the northeastern region of Thrace said they detained nine Syrian and Afghan migrants found squashed into a car that was being driven west after crossing the land border from Turkey.

The driver, a 20-year-old Syrian, was arrested on suspicion of people-smuggling.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett turns himself in to Chicago police
News

‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett turns himself in to Chicago police

5:10 am
NBC News: Mueller report could be released as soon as next week
News

NBC News: Mueller report could be released as soon as next week

4:56 am
Kenney’s witness role explains plea deal leniency, lawyer says
News

Kenney’s witness role explains plea deal leniency, lawyer says

10:51 pm
‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett turns himself in to Chicago police
News

‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett turns himself in to Chicago police

NBC News: Mueller report could be released as soon as next week
News

NBC News: Mueller report could be released as soon as next week

Kenney’s witness role explains plea deal leniency, lawyer says
News

Kenney’s witness role explains plea deal leniency, lawyer says

Scroll to top
Skip to content