Battle of the bands: Venezuela power struggle turns to music

CUCUTA, Colombia (AP) — Venezuela’s power struggle is set to become a battle of the bands Friday when musicians demanding President Nicolas Maduro allow in humanitarian aid and those supporting his refusal sing in rival concerts being held at both sides of a border bridge where tons of donated food and medicine are stored.

The dueling concerts will literally set the stage for a showdown between Venezuela’s beleaguered government and opposition leaders who are pledging to draw masses of people to the country’s border Saturday to try to usher in aid that Maduro has vowed not to accept.

British billionaire Richard Branson is sponsoring a Live Aid-style concert featuring dozens of musicians including Latin rock star Juanes on one side of the border crossing. Maduro’s government is promising a three-day festival on the other.

Associated Press

Associated Press

