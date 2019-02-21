Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Barclays sets aside millions to deal with Brexit uncertainty

LONDON (AP) — British bank Barclays says it set aside 150 million pounds ($196 million) to deal with economic uncertainty as Britain prepares to leave the European Union.

The bank said Thursday that bad loans in its credit card and corporate lending businesses may increase amid “anticipated economic uncertainty in the U.K.” Britain is scheduled to leave the EU on March 29, ending more than 40 years of free trade with the bloc.

The comments came as Barclays said recent restructuring efforts delivered “improved performance across the group” last year.

Barclays says fourth-quarter pretax profit jumped to 374 million pounds from 93 million pounds a year earlier as it cut costs and set aside less money to cover past misdeeds. The bank’s net loss shrank to 76 million pounds from 1.29 billion pounds.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett turns himself in to Chicago police
News

‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett turns himself in to Chicago police

5:10 am
NBC News: Mueller report could be released as soon as next week
News

NBC News: Mueller report could be released as soon as next week

4:56 am
Kenney’s witness role explains plea deal leniency, lawyer says
News

Kenney’s witness role explains plea deal leniency, lawyer says

10:51 pm
‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett turns himself in to Chicago police
News

‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett turns himself in to Chicago police

NBC News: Mueller report could be released as soon as next week
News

NBC News: Mueller report could be released as soon as next week

Kenney’s witness role explains plea deal leniency, lawyer says
News

Kenney’s witness role explains plea deal leniency, lawyer says

Scroll to top
Skip to content