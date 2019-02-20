Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Turkey seeks life terms for 16 activists over 2013 protests

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says prosecutors have charged a prominent philanthropist businessman and 15 other people with seeking to overthrow the government by allegedly supporting anti-government protests in 2013.

Anadolu Agency reported Wednesday that the prosecutors are seeking life prison terms for the all of those indicted. They include businessman Osman Kavala, exiled journalist Can Dundar and actor Mehmet Ali Alabora, who took part in the demonstrations.

The Turkish government has accused Kavala of financing and organizing the protests. He has been in pre-trial detention for more than a year.

The protests started with an environmental cause, protecting Gezi Part in central Istanbul. They quickly broadened into opposing the government.

A court in Istanbul must accept the prosecutors’ indictment against the suspects before a trial can begin.

Associated Press

