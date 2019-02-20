Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Tortoise feared extinct found on remote Galapagos island

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A living member of species of tortoise not seen in more than 110 years and feared to be extinct has been found in a remote part of the Galapagos island of Fernandina.

An adult female Chelonoidis phantasticus, also known as the Fernandina Giant Tortoise, was spotted Sunday by a joint expedition of the Galapagos National Park and the U.S.-based Galapagos Conservancy, Ecuador’s Environment Ministry said in a statement. It said the female is more than 100 years old.

Investigators think there may be more members of the species on the island because of tracks and scat they found. The team took the tortoise to a breeding center for giant tortoises on Santa Cruz Island where it will stay in a specially designed pen.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
5 Around Town: February 23rd and 24th
Around Town

5 Around Town: February 23rd and 24th

4:36 pm
US says Alabama woman who joined Islamic State isn’t citizen
News

US says Alabama woman who joined Islamic State isn’t citizen

4:32 pm
Two aircrafts crash at Centennial Airport, no injuries reported
Covering Colorado

Two aircrafts crash at Centennial Airport, no injuries reported

4:25 pm
5 Around Town: February 23rd and 24th
Around Town

5 Around Town: February 23rd and 24th

US says Alabama woman who joined Islamic State isn’t citizen
News

US says Alabama woman who joined Islamic State isn’t citizen

Two aircrafts crash at Centennial Airport, no injuries reported
Covering Colorado

Two aircrafts crash at Centennial Airport, no injuries reported

Scroll to top
Skip to content