Ruling party endorses Uganda’s Museveni for 6th term

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The highest decision-making body of Uganda’s ruling party has endorsed longtime president Yoweri Museveni to be its nominee for president in the 2021 elections.

The National Resistance Movement Central Executive Committee said Wednesday on the party’s twitter account that based on President Yoweri Museveni’s performance in his current term they recommend him to lead the party in “2021 and beyond.”

In 2021 Museveni will be running for his sixth term.

Last year a court validated a law removing an age limit for the country’s president and cleared the way for Museveni to run again.

Museveni, who turns 74 this year, would not have been able to run again without the measure to lift age restrictions.

Museveni, a U.S. ally on regional security, took power by force in 1986.

Associated Press

