Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Reports: Russian medical aid arrives in Venezuela

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news agencies say a shipment of Russian medicine and medical equipment has arrived in Venezuela.

The reports on state news agencies RIA-Novosti and Tass did not give the overall size of the shipment or the specifics of what it contained. RIA-Novosti cited a diplomatic source as saying the aid ship was made under the aegis of the World Health Organization.

Russia is an ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who is under challenge from opposition leader Juan Guaido in a resurgence of the country’s political crisis.

Guaido has been rallying international support for his challenge to Maduro and calling for international emergency aid.

Maduro is vowing to block aid from entering Venezuela, saying the effort is part of a U.S.-led coup attempt.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
New NOAA satellite aims to improve forecasts for western United States
News

New NOAA satellite aims to improve forecasts for western United States

8:31 am
Pistol-packing grandma in Georgia captures burglar
News

Pistol-packing grandma in Georgia captures burglar

8:12 am
READ FOR YOURSELF: Arrest affidavit released in case against Patrick Frazee
Covering Colorado

READ FOR YOURSELF: Arrest affidavit released in case against Patrick Frazee

7:23 am
New NOAA satellite aims to improve forecasts for western United States
News

New NOAA satellite aims to improve forecasts for western United States

Pistol-packing grandma in Georgia captures burglar
News

Pistol-packing grandma in Georgia captures burglar

READ FOR YOURSELF: Arrest affidavit released in case against Patrick Frazee
Covering Colorado

READ FOR YOURSELF: Arrest affidavit released in case against Patrick Frazee

Scroll to top
Skip to content