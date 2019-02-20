Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Iraqi rapper gives angry youth in city of Basra music outlet

BASRA, Iraq (AP) — A young Iraqi musician raps about anger and disillusionment in his hometown, the southern port city of Basra, which saw riots last summer over failing services and soaring unemployment.

Ahmed Chayeb, better known by his stage name Mr. Guti, says his generation is fed up with the false piety of politicians and religious authorities who preach about faith and duty but have left Basra to fall apart.

The 22-year-old has now become an artistic outlet for the youth-led protest movement in Basra.

His expertly produced music videos have drawn tens of thousands of YouTube viewers but his new-found fame has also brought danger: threats from hard-liners are common and two of the city’s protest organizers have been killed in recent attacks. Their killers remain at large.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Kenney’s witness role explains plea deal leniency, lawyer says
News

Kenney’s witness role explains plea deal leniency, lawyer says

10:51 pm
Feds: Coast Guard lieutenant compiled hit list of lawmakers
News

Feds: Coast Guard lieutenant compiled hit list of lawmakers

9:53 pm
Pueblo’s former homeless shelter could become its new shelter
News

Pueblo’s former homeless shelter could become its new shelter

8:58 pm
Kenney’s witness role explains plea deal leniency, lawyer says
News

Kenney’s witness role explains plea deal leniency, lawyer says

Feds: Coast Guard lieutenant compiled hit list of lawmakers
News

Feds: Coast Guard lieutenant compiled hit list of lawmakers

Pueblo’s former homeless shelter could become its new shelter
News

Pueblo’s former homeless shelter could become its new shelter

Scroll to top
Skip to content