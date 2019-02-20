Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
EU slams Romanian govt for diluting anti-corruption fight

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The European Union is appealing to Romania to not to dilute efforts to fight high-level corruption after the government enacted a measure that critics say will exert more political control over the judiciary.

EU Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said Wednesday that Romania needs to “very urgently put the reform process back on track,” and abstain “from steps which reverse progress” in fighting corruption.

The Social Democratic government adopted emergency legislation Tuesday including a provision to limit how long top prosecutor agencies can be managed by interim appointees. The measure also removes the prosecutor general’s oversight of a unit tasked with investigating magistrates.

President Klaus Iohannis, a government opponent, said the government wants to render the justice system inefficient “for personal interests.”

Associated Press

