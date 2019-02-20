Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

11 wounded in China knife attack blamed on mentally ill man

BEIJING (AP) — Police in southern China say 11 people including students were wounded in a knife attack blamed on a mentally ill man.

The Ji’an city police wrote on the microblog that the attacker in Thursday’s incident was immediately detained with the help of onlookers.

The attack is the latest in a string of mass stabbings around the country blamed on people with mental illnesses or bearing grudges against individuals or society.

Firearms are tightly controlled in China, with private ownership illegal, while knives are mostly unregulated.

In December, an attacker with a knife who tried to hijack a bus killed five people and wounded 21, while in March, nine were killed in an attack outside a middle school allegedly carried out by a former pupil seeking revenge for having been bullied.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Kenney’s witness role explains plea deal leniency, lawyer says
News

Kenney’s witness role explains plea deal leniency, lawyer says

10:51 pm
Feds: Coast Guard lieutenant compiled hit list of lawmakers
News

Feds: Coast Guard lieutenant compiled hit list of lawmakers

9:53 pm
Pueblo’s former homeless shelter could become its new shelter
News

Pueblo’s former homeless shelter could become its new shelter

8:58 pm
Kenney’s witness role explains plea deal leniency, lawyer says
News

Kenney’s witness role explains plea deal leniency, lawyer says

Feds: Coast Guard lieutenant compiled hit list of lawmakers
News

Feds: Coast Guard lieutenant compiled hit list of lawmakers

Pueblo’s former homeless shelter could become its new shelter
News

Pueblo’s former homeless shelter could become its new shelter

Scroll to top
Skip to content