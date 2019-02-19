Saudi Crown Prince arrives in India amid row with Pakistan

NEW DELHI (AP) — Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has arrived in India after visiting Pakistan, which New Delhi blames for a suicide bombing attack last week that killed at least 40 Indian soldiers in disputed Kashmir.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the crown prince at the airport.

Prince Mohammed is expected to make an effort to defuse tensions between India and Pakistan as New Delhi weighs its response to the attack.

Ties between India and Saudi Arabia, where millions of Indians are employed as migrant workers, have strengthened since Modi visited Riyadh in 2016 to sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation with intelligence-gathering on money laundering and terrorism financing.

Trade between the two countries totaled $27.5 billion last year.