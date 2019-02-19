Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Police: Avalanche buries ‘several people’ near Swiss peak

GENEVA (AP) — Police say an avalanche at the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana has buried “several people” and rescue teams have been deployed.

The regional police from the Valais canton, or region, say the mid-afternoon snow-slide took place near the Plaine Morte peak. A spokesman said he didn’t have further details.

Reached by phone, manager Michele Vizzino of the nearby La Violette restaurant, at the foot of the gondola heading up to the peak, said helicopters had been deployed.

He said Tuesday he heard the loud noise of the avalanche, but didn’t see it. He said it only left a “small trail” afterward.

Vizzino said such avalanches were rare in the area, known for its skiing. The police statement did not specify whether the people buried under the snow were skiers.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Live blog: Patrick Frazee appears in court for preliminary hearing
Covering Colorado

Live blog: Patrick Frazee appears in court for preliminary hearing

9:01 am
Tuesday is the final day to vote for Cañon City in ‘Small Business Revolution’ contest
Covering Colorado

Tuesday is the final day to vote for Cañon City in ‘Small Business Revolution’ contest

7:35 am
One last push of light snow could affect the evening commute
Weather

One last push of light snow could affect the evening commute

6:39 am
Live blog: Patrick Frazee appears in court for preliminary hearing
Covering Colorado

Live blog: Patrick Frazee appears in court for preliminary hearing

Tuesday is the final day to vote for Cañon City in ‘Small Business Revolution’ contest
Covering Colorado

Tuesday is the final day to vote for Cañon City in ‘Small Business Revolution’ contest

One last push of light snow could affect the evening commute
Weather

One last push of light snow could affect the evening commute

Scroll to top
Skip to content