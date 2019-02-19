Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Nobel laureates, advocates advising G7 on women’s rights

PARIS (AP) — Human rights advocates are meeting in Paris to discuss the strategy of the G7 group of industrialized nations for ending violence and discrimination against women.

French President Emmanuel Macron named 35 advocates to make recommendations and the group had its first meeting Tuesday. France took over the G7’s presidency on Jan. 1, and Macron has said he wants gender equality to be a main focus.

Participants include three Nobel Peace Prize winners: Tunisian businesswoman Wided Bouchamaoui, Congolese gynecologist Denis Mukwege and Yazidi activist Nadia Murad. Actress Emma Watson also is part of the group.

The advocates are addressing three main topics: combating violence against women, promoting girls’ education and women’s entrepreneurship.

France wants G7 leaders to adopt joint actions for women’s rights at an August summit based on the group’s recommendations.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Live blog: Patrick Frazee to appear in court for preliminary hearing
Covering Colorado

Live blog: Patrick Frazee to appear in court for preliminary hearing

9:01 am
Tuesday is the final day to vote for Cañon City in ‘Small Business Revolution’ contest
Covering Colorado

Tuesday is the final day to vote for Cañon City in ‘Small Business Revolution’ contest

7:35 am
One last push of light snow could affect the evening commute
Weather

One last push of light snow could affect the evening commute

6:39 am
Live blog: Patrick Frazee to appear in court for preliminary hearing
Covering Colorado

Live blog: Patrick Frazee to appear in court for preliminary hearing

Tuesday is the final day to vote for Cañon City in ‘Small Business Revolution’ contest
Covering Colorado

Tuesday is the final day to vote for Cañon City in ‘Small Business Revolution’ contest

One last push of light snow could affect the evening commute
Weather

One last push of light snow could affect the evening commute

Scroll to top
Skip to content