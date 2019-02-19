Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Mariano Rivera calls child support allegations ‘unfounded’

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Just weeks after becoming baseball’s first unanimous Hall of Fame selection, Mariano Rivera is defending himself from accusations in his native Panama that he has failed to support two children he had outside his marriage.

The former New York Yankees’ closer on Tuesday called the demands filed against him in the Central American country “unfounded.”

Rivera’s comments came as he is being asked to appear before Panamanian judicial authorities to answer accusations that he has failed to fulfill his obligations to support the boy and girl, ages 11 and 15.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Weather closings and delays: Wednesday Feb. 20, 2019
Breaking News

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday Feb. 20, 2019

9:40 pm
Denver airport renovation project faces possible delay
Covering Colorado

Denver airport renovation project faces possible delay

9:37 pm
Red flags for U.S. economy could lead to downturn
Covering Colorado

Red flags for U.S. economy could lead to downturn

9:35 pm
Weather closings and delays: Wednesday Feb. 20, 2019
Breaking News

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday Feb. 20, 2019

Denver airport renovation project faces possible delay
Covering Colorado

Denver airport renovation project faces possible delay

Red flags for U.S. economy could lead to downturn
Covering Colorado

Red flags for U.S. economy could lead to downturn

Scroll to top
Skip to content