Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Chinese ivory trafficker gets 15 years in Tanzanian sentence

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A Tanzanian judge has sentenced a Chinese trafficker who was labeled the “ivory queen” to 15 years in jail after she was convicted of smuggling about 700 elephant tusks.

The PAMS Foundation, a conservation group supporting Tanzanian efforts to curb wildlife crime, says the conviction Tuesday of Yang Fenglan shows that Tanzanian authorities are serious about cracking down on trafficking.

The case against Yang, who was arrested in 2015, was viewed as a major test of Africa-wide efforts to hold key trafficking figures accountable for the mass killing of elephants to supply ivory to illegal markets, including in China.

In Tanzania alone, the elephant population declined by 60 percent to 43,000 between 2009 and 2014, according to the government. Officials there say some herds are recovering.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Live blog: Patrick Frazee appears in court for preliminary hearing
Covering Colorado

Live blog: Patrick Frazee appears in court for preliminary hearing

9:01 am
Tuesday is the final day to vote for Cañon City in ‘Small Business Revolution’ contest
Covering Colorado

Tuesday is the final day to vote for Cañon City in ‘Small Business Revolution’ contest

7:35 am
One last push of light snow could affect the evening commute
Weather

One last push of light snow could affect the evening commute

6:39 am
Live blog: Patrick Frazee appears in court for preliminary hearing
Covering Colorado

Live blog: Patrick Frazee appears in court for preliminary hearing

Tuesday is the final day to vote for Cañon City in ‘Small Business Revolution’ contest
Covering Colorado

Tuesday is the final day to vote for Cañon City in ‘Small Business Revolution’ contest

One last push of light snow could affect the evening commute
Weather

One last push of light snow could affect the evening commute

Scroll to top
Skip to content