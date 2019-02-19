Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
7 children die in Canadian house fire

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Canadian police say seven children died in an early morning fire that witnesses say engulfed a home in a suburb of the Atlantic coast city of Halifax.

Investigators said Tuesday it’s believed the young children are all from the same family.

A man and woman remained in hospita, the man with life-threatening injuries. The woman was expected to survive her injuries.

The Ummah Mosque and Community Centre in Halifax said in a Facebook post that the family is Syria.

A woman who lives next door says the family included seven children ranging in age from 3 months to 17 years old.

Danielle Burt says she heard a loud bang and a woman screaming just after 12:30 a.m.

Associated Press

