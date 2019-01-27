Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Australia: China has caused “anxiety” in disputed waters

SINGAPORE (AP) — Australian defense minister Christopher Pyne has urged China to resolve tensions in the South China Sea in accordance with international law, and not make countries take sides given its rivalry with the U.S.

Pyne said Tuesday that the artificial islands Beijing has been building in the disputed waters has “increased anxiety” and “not increased regional confidence in China’s strategic intentions.”

He added that Australia was open to taking part in multilateral activities in the area to demonstrate that they are international waters.

Pyne was speaking at a forum in Singapore after visiting Beijing, where met his Chinese counterpart to discuss matters including the detention of Chinese-Australian writer Yang Hengjun.

He said consular access to Yang, who is accused of endangering China’s national security “has been granted.”

Associated Press

