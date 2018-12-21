Probe into authorities’ handling of Dutch shooting suspect

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Dutch authorities have announced an investigation into police and probation officers’ handling of a man suspected of fatally shooting his 16-year-old ex-girlfriend in her school’s bicycle shed.

The Inspectorate for Justice and Security announced Friday that its probe will run independently of the criminal investigation into the shooting Tuesday of Humeyra Ergincanli at her school in Rotterdam.

The suspect arrested by police shortly after the slaying has been identified under Dutch privacy rules as 31-year-old Bekir E.

The inspectorate says he recently was convicted of threatening and assaulting Humeyra, had a restraining order banning him from contacting her and was under supervision of parole officers.

Humeyra last month filed a stalking complaint about the suspect and had been due to speak to police about it the day she was shot.