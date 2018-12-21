Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Portuguese yellow vest protest flops, fails to block traffic

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A nationwide protest in Portugal that seeks to emulate France’s yellow vest movement has fallen flat, with few people turning out.

Portuguese protesters are attempting to disrupt morning rush-hour traffic at various locations across the country Friday, but they are far outnumbered by police.

The protest grew out of a Facebook page that aims to give voice to people angry about the state of the country.

Organizers say the Portugal Yellow Vest Movement is non-violent and not aligned with any political party, though at least one fringe party was conspicuous at a demonstration in Lisbon.

A manifesto includes a long list of demands, from lower taxes to higher unemployment benefits, better public health care and an end to real estate speculation.

France’s protest movement turned radical and violent.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Investigators pull evidence from Kelsey Berreth’s home
Covering Colorado

Investigators pull evidence from Kelsey Berreth’s home

10:51 pm
Colorado to set new record for holiday travel, tips you should know
Covering Colorado

Colorado to set new record for holiday travel, tips you should know

10:37 pm
Winter Water Woes
Covering Colorado

Winter Water Woes

8:41 pm
Investigators pull evidence from Kelsey Berreth’s home
Covering Colorado

Investigators pull evidence from Kelsey Berreth’s home

Colorado to set new record for holiday travel, tips you should know
Covering Colorado

Colorado to set new record for holiday travel, tips you should know

Winter Water Woes
Covering Colorado

Winter Water Woes

Scroll to top
Skip to content