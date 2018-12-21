Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Norway says murder video from Morocco is likely authentic

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police in Norway say a video that allegedly shows the killing of a Scandinavian university student in a remote part of Morocco’s Atlas Mountains likely is authentic.

Norway’s National Criminal Investigation Service has been investigating the footage circulating on social media. It says that “there is no concrete evidence indicating the video is not real.”

Four men have been detained in Morocco, and authorities there consider the killings of two students to be a terrorist act.

The women from Norway and Denmark had been hiking. Their bodies were discovered Monday with stab wounds in their necks.

Morocco is generally considered safe for tourists but has been routing out Islamic extremists for years.

Associated Press

Associated Press

