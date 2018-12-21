NATO aware of reports about US troop cuts in Afghanistan

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO says it has seen media reports that the United States could be readying to pull thousands of troops out of Afghanistan but is declining to comment on them.

U.S. officials said Thursday that the Pentagon is developing plans to withdraw up to half of the American troops serving in the conflict-torn country, marking a sharp change in Washington’s policy.

Almost 17,000 troops from 39 nations take part in NATO’s Resolute Support mission helping to train and mentor Afghan security forces. About half of those troops are American. Other U.S. troops are there independently of NATO.

Asked whether NATO was aware of any change of U.S. troop posture and what impact it might have on the mission, spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said Friday that “we have seen the reports.” She referred all questions to the U.S. authorities.