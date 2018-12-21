Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

London’s Gatwick Airport resumes flights after drone chaos

LONDON (AP) — London’s Gatwick Airport says flights are resuming after drones sparked the shutdown of the airfield for more than 24 hours, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded during the busy holiday season.

The airport said in a statement Friday morning that “Gatwick’s runway is currently available and a limited number of aircraft are scheduled for departure and arrival.”

But the statement urged passengers to check flight status before going to the airport “as departures and arrivals will be subject to delays and cancellations.”

The prospect of a deadly collision between what police described as industrial-grade drones and an airliner led authorities to stop all flights in and out of Gatwick, Britain’s second-busiest airport by passenger numbers, on Thursday. The drones were first spotted Wednesday evening.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Investigators pull evidence from Kelsey Berreth’s home
Covering Colorado

Investigators pull evidence from Kelsey Berreth’s home

10:51 pm
Colorado to set new record for holiday travel, tips you should know
Covering Colorado

Colorado to set new record for holiday travel, tips you should know

10:37 pm
Winter Water Woes
Covering Colorado

Winter Water Woes

8:41 pm
Investigators pull evidence from Kelsey Berreth’s home
Covering Colorado

Investigators pull evidence from Kelsey Berreth’s home

Colorado to set new record for holiday travel, tips you should know
Covering Colorado

Colorado to set new record for holiday travel, tips you should know

Winter Water Woes
Covering Colorado

Winter Water Woes

Scroll to top
Skip to content